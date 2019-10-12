13 people arrested were allegedly connected to shootings, fentanyl and cocaine sales

SHARE COPY LINK

The Lexington Police Department said Saturday that nine adults and four juveniles have been arrested and are facing felony charges after an initiative “to address recent violent crime in the community.”

Among them are a teenager who police say shot another boy at a Lexington shopping center earlier this month and another teen who allegedly broke into a home and tied up the people inside.

The 13 people arrested as part of the effort over the past two weeks are thought to have been involved in drug trafficking or were connected to shootings, police said.

“Several of the individuals charged are associates and are believed to be responsible for numerous violent crimes across the city,” police said in a news release. Some of the cases may be prosecuted at the federal level, police said.

Authorities seized 15 handguns, three of which had been stolen and one of which had an extended magazine, as well as 787 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of cocaine as part of the initiative that began Sept. 27.

One 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting of another boy outside a gym at Tates Creek Centre Oct. 2, police said.

Another 16-year-old boy was arrested on warrants for first-degree robbery, unlawful imprisonment and fraudulent use of a credit card after he allegedly broke into a home on Traveller Road last month and tied up the residents, a police spokeswoman said.

One of two 17-year-old boys arrested as part of the effort is thought to have been trafficking in fentanyl, and the other was charged with being a minor in possession of a handgun, fleeing and evading police and tampering with physical evidence.

Adults charged as part of the roundup are Kaleb Henry, 18; Demarhae Dawson, 18; Tru Braddock, 19; Damien Porter, 20; Tyzon Edwards, 21; Allante Brown, 23; Kashajuan Lyvers, 23; Jeremy Duncan, 26; and Joshua W. Sargent, 30.

Police said they worked with the ATF, FBI, Secret Service, U.S. Marshals, Kentucky Probation and Parole, the U.S. Attorney’s office, Commonwealth Attorney’s office and County Attorney’s office to identify and find the suspects.

The initiative was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.