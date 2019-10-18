Man crashes truck into Kentucky home, trapping 4-year-old, police say

A Pendleton County man told police he had eight drinks at a bar before he crashed his vehicle into a home where a mattress protected two young girls trapped under the truck, according to the Kenton County Police Department.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. Thursday, and when officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old child stuck under the Chevrolet Silverado that crashed into the Madison Pike home, police said.

The driver, 21-year-old Mason Cordray, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, glassy eyes, according to an arrest citation. He told officers he was leaving Peecox Bar & Grill and probably had too much to drink, police said.

Cordray, of Falmouth, told police he had four Vegas bombs — an alcoholic drink often made with Crown Royal and schnapps — along with four beers, his arrest citation said. He did not pass a field sobriety test, according to police.

The man told police he lost control of his vehicle and in trying to keep it on the road, he overcorrected and drove into the yard and home, Kenton County police said.

The 4-year-old child and a second child were injured in the crash. FOX 19 reported the children were treated and released from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. In addition to the two injured children, there were a dozen other people inside the home.

“We were all sitting there watching TV, talking about what to make for dinner and then you hear a loud banging and crashing,” Matthew Barker, the father of the two children, told WLWT. “When we looked in the doorway, a truck comes through the doorway of the front bedroom, picks up the end of our king-sized mattress and tacos it over our two daughters.”

The mattress saved the lives of the two girls, Barker told WLWT.

The Piner-Fiksburg and Independence fire departments, along with Kenton County police, helped free the child stuck underneath the car, The River City News reported.

(Cordray) engaged in conduct that created a risk of death or serious physical injury to the individuals inside the home at the time of the collision,” police said in the arrest citation.”

Cordray was charged with 14 counts of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, two counts of fourth-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He has been placed in the Kenton County Jail.