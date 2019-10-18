Kentucky man allegedly strangled girlfriend. After jail release, he did it again.

A Richmond man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend twice in the same day, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The victim said she and her live-in boyfriend, Samuel Warner, had been arguing for two days when things escalated Wednesday, an arrest citation states. About 1 p.m. Wednesday, Warner became angry with the woman when she used his phone to place a call, police said.

The woman told police Warner flipped over a coffee table, which struck her left knee, then lunged at her and pushed her head down towards the couch, according to an arrest citation. Warner, 41, placed the woman in a “near-naked choke hold,” causing the victim to struggle to breathe, she told police.

In addition to breathing difficulties, the woman had muffled hearing and blurred vision while in the choke hold, she told police. She broke free by striking Warner in the head, police said.

Neighbors heard the altercation and called police, which led to Warner being arrested on an unrelated warrant, the arrest citation states.

Upon Warner’s release from jail, he returned to the Boggs Lane residence that night, police said. Warner arrived as the girlfriend was walking out the door about 10:45 p.m., and he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her up against the door, according to court records. He once again made it difficult for her to breathe, police said.

The victim tried to fight off Warner when her finger went into his mouth, police said. Warner bit the finger.

When police arrived, officers found the victim with bruising to her left knee, a deep cut and indentations to her right index finger and red/purplish marks on and around her throat, police said.

Warner told officers he never put his hands on the woman and that she slammed her fingers in the door and punched herself to get him arrested, his arrest citation states.

Warner was charged with strangulation and fourth-degree (domestic violence) assault. He was placed in the Madison County Detention Center.