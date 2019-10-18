A Ky. woman hasn’t been seen in five months. Authorities have questions for this man.

Corky L. Hendricks

Pulaski County law enforcement is looking for a man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of a woman who has been missing since May.

The Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force asked for the public’s help finding Corky L. Hendricks, 39, of Anderson Valley Lane in Science Hill, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s wanted for questioning in the disappearance of LeeAnna Brumley, the sheriff’s office said.

Hendricks has two active indictment warrants for his arrest, one for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and first-degree persistent felony offender, and the other for cultivation of marijuana, five or more plants, and first-degree persistent felony offender, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about where Hendricks is should call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145 or leave a tip online at Pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.

In June, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help locating Brumley, saying her family had not seen or heard from her since May 22.

Brulmley’s mother told WKYT then that her daughter had struggled with addiction, but she stayed in contact with her family, and they knew something was wrong when Brumley stopped calling and posting on Facebook.

“Help us find her either alive or dead, because if she is dead, I need to bury her the right way instead of leaving her laying somewhere,” Anita Duggins Helton said then.