2 18-year-old males die, 3rd wounded after brazen Lexington shooting along major street

Lexington police investigated a shooting at Seventh Street and Winchester Road that sent three people to the hospital. WKYT

A brazen daylight shooting along a busy road near downtown Lexington Saturday killed two 18-year-olds, authorities said.

Dwayne Slaughter and Darrian Webb both died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital less than an hour after the shooting, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Their names were released Sunday afternoon.

A third 18-year-old was also shot, police said. All the victims were male.

The three were in a passenger car shot at the intersection of Winchester Road and Seventh Street when they were targeted about 4:15 p.m., police said.

Callers reported shots were fired from a light-colored SUV, police said.

Lexington police Lt. Nate Muller said police were looking for the SUV.

WKYT reported that part of East Seventh Street was blocked while police investigated.

Anyone with information related to the shooting was asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.