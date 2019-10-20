Robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting at Nicholasville Kroger

Police in Nicholasville shot a robbery suspect overnight at a Kroger pharmacy.

Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the Kroger off South Main Street for a report of an armed man who had forced his way inside the store’s pharmacy, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The man allegedly held a Kroger employee at gunpoint and then pointed his weapon at police, police told the news station.

Officers fired at the man, who was struck and taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, Nicholasville police Sgt. Kevin Grimes said.

No other injuries were reported, according to WKYT.

The shooting is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, Grimes said. Nicholasville police will handle the investigation of the robbery and pending charges against the injured suspect, Grimes said.