Woman accused of stealing fire truck during active structure fire in Central Kentucky

A woman was arrested Saturday after police say she stole a volunteer firefighter’s truck while crews were responding to a structure fire.

A volunteer firefighter allegedly tried to stop Jessica Clines, 39, during the fire on Corinth Hinton Road, but the woman struck him in the shoulder with the mirror of the truck while she was fleeing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. The truck owner also tried to stop Clines but was unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.

Firefighters followed the truck, and a member of the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop in a driveway between Hinton Webber Road and Casey Mill Road, an arrest citation states. Clines did not follow verbal commands given and grabbed the arresting officer’s wrist after being taken to the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

While Clines was being taken down, the arresting officer’s taser accidentally discharged and struck the suspect’s jacket, but not her skin, court records show. Clines was then placed under arrest and was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital to be treated, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the hospital, Clines asked to use the bathroom and attempted to flee on foot from a deputy, her arrest citation states. She was taken into custody, and after she was medically cleared by the hospital she was taken to the sheriff’s office for processing, according to an arrest citation.

The sheriff’s office said the stolen truck was damaged in the front driver’s side during the theft.

Clines was charged with automobile theft, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and driving on a suspended license. She has been placed in the Bourbon County Detention Center.