Man found with multiple gunshot wounds inside Lexington home near Georgetown Street

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries despite being found in a Lexington home with multiple gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Lexington police responded around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Douglass Avenue, just off Georgetown Street, for reports of shots fired, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. First responders found the male victim shot multiple times, and he was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment, Van Brackel said.

Witnesses saw six or seven subjects flee on foot toward Florence Avenue, according to Van Brackel. The victim, who was in his 20s, was not alone in the home when police arrived, Van Brackel said.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and details of what led to the incident were not given.

There have been more than 90 assaults with firearms this year in Lexington, according to police data.