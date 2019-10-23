43 Chihuahuas in home were malnourished, 3 had died. Ky. father, daughter charged.

A McCracken County father and his daughter were charged Tuesday after authorities found more than 40 Chihuahua dogs living in their home in deplorable condition.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday that several animals had not been cared for since Jennifer Campbell was arrested Friday on a shoplifting charge.

While in the McCracken County Regional Jail, Campbell, 42, did not consent for animal control to go to her home to check on the animals, the sheriff’s office said. A warrant was then obtained for the 1105 Oaks Road residence in Paducah.

The search warrant was executed Tuesday afternoon and deputies and animal control officers found 43 Chihuahuas, including three that were found dead, according to the sheriff.

“The residence was in extremely poor condition and many of the dogs appeared to be in poor or concerning health,” the sheriff’s office said.

All of the dogs were taken to the McCracken County Humane Society, where they are being cared for. WPSD reported numerous dogs are malnourished, while others are dehydrated, flea infested or very frail. One of the dogs was missing its back paws, which was likely the cause of other dogs chewing them off because of the condition they were living in, the humane society director told WPSD.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that someone would have this many animals and not be able to care for them,” Humane Society Director Terry Vannerson told the news station.

Jennifer Campbell and her father, 66-year-old Harold Campbell, were each charged with 43 counts of animal cruelty. They are scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 31. The pair was previously arrested last week after allegedly stealing $681 worth of storage totes from a Paducah Walmart, court records show.