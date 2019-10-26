Crime
Lexington just got electric scooters. Police say a man on one was hit by a drunk driver.
A driver was arrested after a crash involving a man who was riding one of the new electric scooters near the University of Kentucky campus early Saturday.
The collision happened at about 2:30 a.m. on South Limestone Street near Virginia Avenue, WKYT reported.
The man sustained injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, while the woman driving the vehicle that hit him was charged with DUI.
Lexington police said Saturday afternoon that they could not provide further details about the incident.
The Lime scooters have been publicly available for rental since Tuesday.
