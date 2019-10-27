Crime
DUI charge filed against driver in Lexington crash that killed pedestrian
A man has been charged with driving under the influence after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Lexington.
The 56-year-old male pedestrian was trying to cross New Circle Road from the outer loop side near Bryan Avenue about 8:20 p.m. Saturday; he was struck by a car driven by Cecilio Reyes, 49, police said. A second car also hit the victim.
Reyes was arrested after officers conducted a sobriety test, police said.
The pedestrian, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was not crossing in a crosswalk and it was raining when the crash occurred, police said.
Comments