Kentucky middle school teacher arrested, charged with rape of 13-year-old student

William Kyle Gardner Barren County Detention Center

A Barren County Middle School teacher was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of having “an inappropriate relationship” with a middle school student, according to the school district.

William Kyle Gardner, 27, is being held in the Barren County jail on charges of second-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and tampering with evidence, according to the jail website. He was arrested Saturday and his bond is set at $75,000.

The victim is a 13-year-old female, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. The newspaper reports that Gardner admitted to having sex with the victim three times.

School officials were contacted by law enforcement officials on Friday about the allegations against Gardner, the Barren County school system said on Facebook Saturday.

“Barren County Schools takes all allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement at this time,” the school system said on Facebook. “The school district will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take all appropriate actions necessary to protect our students.”