Kentucky man accused of stabbing his dad multiple times, injuring mom

Eric Hall Pulaski County Detention Center

A Kentucky man was arrested at his Pulaski County home Monday after allegedly causing serious injury to his father and minor injury to his mother.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Burnside Police Department responded to a home in the Bronston community around 11 a.m. Monday after reports of a stabbing in progress, police said. The suspect, 32-year-old Eric W. Hall, was immediately taken into custody, according to the sheriff.

The suspect’s father, 58-year-old Tony Hall, was stabbed multiple times, transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and then flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, the sheriff’s office said. He has life-threatening injuries, the sheriff said in a release.

Charlene Hall, the suspect’s mother, suffered minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s not clear what led to the stabbing.

The son, who lives with his parents at the Jacksboro Road home, was charged with fourth-degree assault and attempted murder. He was placed in the Pulaski County Detention Center without incident, the sheriff said.