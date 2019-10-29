Jury recommends life in prison for man who caused crash that killed two Ky. teens

Shawn Welsh

A jury has recommended life in prison for a man who caused a collision that left two Kentucky teenagers dead.

Kentucky State Police said Shawn Welsh, 37, of West Virginia, was leading police on a 21-mile chase when he crashed into a car carrying four teenagers in Hardin County on Oct. 20, 2018.

Jacob Barber, 18, and Katarina Peeters, 17, both of Elizabethtown, died in the wreck, and the two other teens were injured, state police said.

Welsh was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of first-degree assault on Monday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Wednesday, a jury in Hardin Circuit Court recommended four life sentences, as well as an additional 43 years in prison on other charges, including possession of meth, first-degree fleeing or evading police and theft by unlawful taking, state police said.

State police said Welsh has “multiple prior felony convictions.”

His final sentencing is scheduled for December.