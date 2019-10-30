Woman robbed, then shot, crashes car near Lexington apartment complex

Wounded by gunfire, a woman crashed her car in a ditch late Tuesday after a robbery, according to Lexington police.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a woman told police she was entering the parking lot of Man o’ War Crossing Apartment Homes on Palumbo Drive when four gunmen approached her car, Lt. Andrew Daugherty said.

The gunmen allegedly robbed the driver and a passenger of their phones and wallets, Daugherty said. After the victims tried to drive away, at least one of the suspects fired multiple shots and one struck the driver’s leg, according to Daugherty.

The woman crashed her car in a nearby ditch. She was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Daugherty said. The passenger was uninjured.

The suspects are believed to have fled on foot, police said.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.