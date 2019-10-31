Child rapist mistakenly released from a Georgia prison caught in Kentucky

A convicted child rapist was captured in Kentucky on Wednesday five days after he was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said Tony Maycon Munoz-Mandez was captured in Fort Thomas at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by the GCD Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to Georgia jail records, Munoz-Mendez, 31, was serving a life sentence for two rape convictions and aggravated child molestation. His crimes occurred in 2010 and 2012, jail records show.

He had been jailed at Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Ga. until an “error” led to his release, the Georgia Department of Corrections said. It’s not clear what led to his accidentally release.

John Warr, the Gwinnett County prosecutor who helped convict Munoz-Mendez in 2015 told 11 Alive “it’s incomprehensible” that the man was able to be released.

“They need to rethink how they’re handling their security, and how they let people out by mistake,” Warr said.

Warr said Munoz-Mendez was initially put behind bars after molesting and repeatedly raping a girl who was around 10 years old, 11 Alive reported. After seeing online that Munoz-Mendez was mistakenly released, Warr contacted the foster mother of the victim, Warr said.

The prison is reviewing circumstances related to Munoz-Mendez’s release and will have a “full internal investigation,” the GDC Director of Public Affairs Joan Heath told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A resident of Reidsville, from where the convict escaped, said the accidental release puts her and others on edge.

“It does because I come home from work in the dark and I go to work in the dark. He could have been lurking outside my house. Very worrisome,” Phyllis Gaffney said told WTOC.

The department of corrections notified the public about the release three days after it occurred. The town’s mayor, Sydney Clifton, said they “probably should have been notified about this somewhat earlier,” WTOC reported.