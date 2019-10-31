For third time this fall, UK has reported a sexual assault in a residence hall

A female student reported she was raped in a University of Kentucky residence hall Friday, according to a campus news release.

The alleged incident occurred just after midnight Friday and is being investigated by the University of Kentucky Police Department. The male suspect, who is also a student at the university, is known to the victim, she told police.

It’s the third time this semester the university has issued a crime bulletin after a reported rape. In both the Oct. 18 and Sept. 29 instances, female students reported being sexually assaulted inside a campus dorm by a person they knew, according to the university.

UK advised students, staff and faculty of several safety precautions, including parking in well-lit areas when possible, not traveling alone after dark and carrying a cell phone in case of emergencies.

Student safety escorts or after-hours on-demand bus services are offered through FREE SAFECATS during the fall and spring semesters by calling (859) 257-SAFE.