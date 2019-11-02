Ky. sheriff is looking for females tattooed by an alleged child rapist

George Clapp

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find any female who got a tattoo from a man who has been indicted for multiple sex crimes involving children.

George Clapp, 40, of Hartford, was arrested on multiple outstanding felony warrants on Oct. 7, when deputies from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Hartford Police Department and Kentucky State Police converged on a home in Hartford, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities got a search warrant for Clapp’s electronic devices, and detectives found child pornography including “multiple images and videos of minors under 12 years of age, as well as non-consenting adults,” the news release stated.

Several new felony charges were added as a result of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that during the course of the investigation, authorities learned that Clapp allegedly “has been giving tattoos to multiple people around the tri-state.”

Females who received a tattoo from Clapp should contact Det. Katie Pate at (270) 298-4411.

Clapp is being held in the Christian County Detention Center. He has been indicted by an Ohio County grand jury on charges including five counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 12, five counts of first-degree rape, 10 counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, 10 counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance, 10 counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12, 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, five counts of video voyeurism and being a persistent felony offender, the sheriff’s office said.