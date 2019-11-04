UK student reports being inappropriately touched at campus residence hall

The University of Kentucky

A University of Kentucky student told campus police on Monday that she was inappropriately touched at a residence hall.

The student reported that the incident happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to a crime bulletin released by the university. The man who touched her was an acquaintance, she told police.

UK police sent the bulletin to students Monday afternoon and reminded them of campus safety resources, such as student escort services and the Kentucky Wildcab.

