Police investigating after man seriously injured in shooting near UK campus

Police respond to the report of a shooting at 316 Rose Street in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Police are reportedly investigating a shooting near the University of Kentucky campus that left a person seriously injured Thursday morning.

A victim, who is believed to be about 40 years old, was found by police near Rose Street and East Maxwell Street just after 6 a.m., according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. He was shot multiple times and had injuries that were thought to be life-threatening, the news station reported.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, but police believe the victim and the shooter may have known each other, according to LEX18.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW