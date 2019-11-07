Man accused of robbing Lexington pharmacy twice with ‘AK-style’ rifle, stealing drugs

Michael Ray McReynolds Jr. Fayette County Detention Center

A man accused of using an “AK-style” rifle in two robberies of the same Lexington pharmacy is facing a federal charge, according to court records.

Michael Ray McReynolds Jr., 32, is accused of “interference with commerce by robbery” in connection with two robberies at Hubbard and Curry Pharmacy off Professional Heights Drive in Lexington, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Thursday.

At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2019, pharmacy employees reported to police that a man with an “AK-style” gun had told them to get Oxycodone and Zubsolv from the safe, according to a federal affidavit.

Zubsolv is used to treat people with opioid addictions.

The robber was described as a man wearing a black mask over his face, a hooded sweatshirt with a neon green shirt and jeans, according to court records. He had one employee get the drugs while instructing another to get money from the cash register.

The man put the drugs and $300 into a plastic bag and walked away from the pharmacy toward Malabu Drive, according to court records.

The pharmacy reported that the man got away with $2,420 worth of Oxycodone and Zubsolv, according to court records.

Weeks later, at about 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2019, the same pharmacy was robbed again. This time, employees told investigators that the robber was carrying a solid black rifle, thought to be an AK-47 or AK-74, according to the affidavit.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a ski mask during the Oct. 18 robbery, according to court records.

During the second robbery, a pharmacy employee handed the robber a box of Oxycodone and told him, “you were in here a couple of weeks ago,” according to the affidavit. At that point, the man with the rifle became “irate” and began swinging the weapon around, the employee told investigators.

After the outburst, a phone in the pharmacy began to ring, and an employee moved toward it. The suspect then yelled, “get back,” before telling all of the employees to go into an office. He closed the door once they were all inside, according to court records.

A Lexington police officer viewed security footage of the Oct. 18 robbery and noticed that the suspect closed the employees in the office by pushing the door just above the doorknob, according to court records.

Fingerprints were lifted from the door, and two of them matched McReynolds’ fingerprints, according to the affidavit.

McReynolds is also facing a state charge of trafficking in a controlled substance, according to court records.

Lexington police searched McReynolds’ home on Russell Cave Road in connection with the robberies at Hubbard and Curry Pharmacy, and they found Oxycodone tablets, baggies and $500 cash, according to court records.

McReynolds is being held in the Fayette County jail.