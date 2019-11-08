Jury recommends 70-year sentence for Ky. man after porn shows him sexually abusing infant

A Madison County man could go to prison for seven decades for creating and possessing child pornography of him sexually abusing a two-month-old infant, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Dylan Minch, 27, would receive the state’s maximum sentence of 70 years under the jury’s recommendation. A Madison County jury found him guilty of seven counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance under 16, one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age and 40 counts of child porn possession.

The jury needed only 90 minutes of deliberation before recommending the maximum sentence, according to the attorney general’s office. Minch will be sentenced next month.

“Through the diligent work of our Cyber Crimes Unit and Commonwealth’s Attorney David Smith’s office, a dangerous predator has been convicted and can never harm another innocent child,” Governor-elect and Attorney General Beshear said in a statement. “In this digital age, we must remain committed to holding accountable these types of online predators, who too often create and share this horrific content with anonymity.”

Minch was indicted in January after cyber investigators found several electronic devices containing graphic media files of children engaged in sexual acts.

Investigators found enough evidence to charge and eventually prosecute Minch of additional charges aside from the child porn possession, Beshear’s office stated.

“We were able to take one more child predator off the streets and make our communities a little bit safer for our children,” said Beshear.

Minch was previously convicted in Michigan for failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

Kentuckians can report child abuse to Kentucky’s Child Abuse hotline at 877-597-2331.