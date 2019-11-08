One of two suspects in shooting near UK campus arrested. Second suspect is at large.

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting early Thursday morning at an apartment near the University of Kentucky, according to Lexington Police.

Jarrin Lee Davis, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, and he was also shot during the incident that occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday at the Rose Street apartment, Lexington police said.

Officers found a 42-year-old man at the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. WKYT reported the man had life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing two armed men wearing bandannas entering the home, according to police.

While police were investigating, they received a call that another man with gunshot wounds was dropped off at a local hospital. That man, Davis, was determined to be one of the two suspects in the shooting and was possibly shot by the other suspect, police said.

Police believe the victim and the shooter may have known each other, according to LEX18.

Davis will be placed in the Fayette County Detention Center Friday, while police continue to search for the second suspect.

The 42-year-old victim remained in the hospital Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Lexington Police. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.