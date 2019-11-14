Woman charged with murder in disappearance of Somerset mother

Danelle Nicole Powell Pulaski County Detention Center

A Somerset woman has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who has been missing since May, to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Danelle Nicole Powell, 33, is being held in the Pulaski County jail on a charge of murder, according to the jail’s website.

Investigators found human bones in a field off Charter Oaks Road in Pulaski County last week, and they believe the remains belong to LeeAnna Brumley, the sheriff’s office said in a release Thursday. The bones were sent to the state medical examiner’s office for positive identification.

Brumley was last seen by her family in May.

She was 25 years old and had a young son, according to LEX 18.

The Pulaski County major crimes task force worked with U.S. Marshals to arrest Powell Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. They found and arrested her at an apartment on West Columbia Street in Somerset.

Police believe that Brumley was shot, hit with a hatchet and set on fire, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The investigation continues and more arrests are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.

“(Sheriff Greg Speck) states that the investigation is not over and that the Task Force will continue to investigate to make sure that all those responsible for the death of LeeAnna in any way will be identified and held accountable,” the sheriff’s office said in Thursday’s release.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-678-5145.

The Pulaski County major crimes task force includes investigators from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the Somerset Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Burnside Police Department.