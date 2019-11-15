Coroner, police respond to scene where shooting was reported in Lexington

Lexington police and the Fayette County coroner responded to a scene where a shooting was reported in North Lexington Friday night.

Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman said a male victim was found in a home on Kingtree Court, off Anniston Drive. He was not taken to a hospital.

“Somebody who had knowledge of the incident called us and brought us to the scene,” Newman said.

She said just after 8 p.m. that police had not been able to confirm the victim’s age.

“We’re being told right now it’s a juvenile,” she said.

Newman said the person who called police and led them to the victim was at police headquarters giving a statement. She did not have information about a potential suspect.

Police were called about the shooting at 6 :52 p.m., Newman said. It was not immediately clear when the shooting occurred.