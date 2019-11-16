Student found unconscious in pool of blood after beating in Kentucky high school bathroom

Damon Simmons Louisville Metro Corrections Department

At least one student has been arrested after a boy at Iroquois High School in Louisville was beaten so badly in a school restroom that he was hospitalized and had to have surgery.

According to court records, 18-year-old Damon Simmons and three juveniles gathered outside the bathroom on Thursday and followed the victim inside.

While one of the juveniles stood at the door as a lookout, the others threw the victim’s phone down and “beat the victim with their hands and feet until he was knocked unconscious,” court records state.

The victim, who has autism, according to Louisville’s WAVE 3, was found by another student, lying in the floor in a pool of blood.

Emergency responders were called, and the boy was taken by ambulance to Kosair Children’s Hospital, where he had surgery to repair his lower jaw, which was fractured and had several teeth knocked loose, a sheriff’s deputy said in court records.

Simmons was charged Thursday with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

He pleaded not guilty Saturday, court records indicate. Simmons was being held by the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

It is unclear what charges the three juveniles might be facing.

A sheriff’s deputy said in court filings that the “defendants were strangers to the victim,” but video surveillance shows them entering the restroom after him.