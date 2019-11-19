Gun found on playground at Kentucky school

Students and faculty at Florida International University’s Southwest Miami-Dade campus were warned Wednesday about a possible social media threat. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A gun was found on the playground of an elementary school in Boyd County Tuesday morning.

Ashland police said staff at Poage Elementary School called them to report that a gun was found “buried in the playground surface” at about 11:30 a.m.

“No students came into direct contact with the firearm,” and the staff of the school quickly got the children away from the playground area, police said in a Facebook post.

The Daily Independent in Ashland reported that a Kindergartener was the first person to see the gun, but the child did not touch it and alerted a teacher.

Police said they had been investigating a recent shooting in the area of the school.

Poage Elementary School is located on South 29th Street in Ashland, near the intersection with Beech Street.

Ashland police reported Monday that a man was shot at a residence at the intersection of Beech and 29th streets at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday evening.

The shooting victim, Eddie R. Smith, 38, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital by helicopter and was listed in stable condition after surgery, police said. No arrests had been made in that case as of Monday.

Anyone with information about the cases was asked to call police at (606)385-3273 or email silentwitness@ashlandky.gov.

After the gun was found, police said they were working with the school and administrative staff to try to find clues to help figure out who might have put it there.

Police said they also used electronic equipment to check the area for other potential dangers.