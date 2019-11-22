Man got out of his car alongside a Ky. interstate. Police want to know who hit and killed him.

Police investigation.

A man who got out of his car along Interstate 75 was hit and killed by a passing motorist who did not stop early Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses to the collision that left Robert Hepler, 58, of Johnson City, Tenn., dead.

State police said Hepler had been driving a 2003 Buick Century north on I-75 in Madison County when he lost control and stopped on the right shoulder.

Hepler got out of his car, and an unknown vehicle that was also northbound hit him at the 86 mile marker just after 3 a.m., state police said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Hepler was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police asked that anyone who saw the collision or who has any information about it call them at (859)623-2404.