Police find shooting victim lying in parking lot of a Lexington apartment complex

A man was found lying in a Lexington parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound Friday night.

Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman said the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Newman said police were responding to another call on the 3700 block of Camelot Drive when someone flagged them down about the shooting victim lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 7:19 p.m.

Newman said police think there might have been a time lapse between when the man was shot and when they found him. She said no one had come forward in the immediate aftermath of the incident to report witnessing the shooting, but several people said they had heard a shot a while before police arrived.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Newman said just before 9 p.m. that police were still working to determine the victim’s identity.