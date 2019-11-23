Man allegedly traveled from N.C. to Ky. for sex with a juvenile. State troopers were waiting.

Eric Duane Elmore

A man who traveled from North Carolina to Kentucky in hopes of having sex with a juvenile was met instead by Kentucky State Police troopers when he arrived, state police said Saturday.

State police said they began investigating the case when the Rowan County Schools contacted them Nov. 5 about a man who had been “sending sexually explicit electronic messages and photographs to a juvenile in the school system,” according to a release.

With help from the student and the student’s mother, Det. Justin Reynolds began to communicate with the man, Eric Duane Elmore, 46, of Columbus, Ga., state police said.

Elmore arranged to meet the victim in Morehead on Nov. 23, and he traveled from Charlotte, N.C., “believing he was going to meet the juvenile for sexual relations,” according to state police.

When he arrived at the location that had been agreed on, Elmore was arrested by state police and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.

He’s charged with five counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors, first offense; prohibited use of electronic communication systems to procure a minor/peace officer regarding sex offenses; and conspiracy to commit rape, third degree.

State police said more charges are pending.