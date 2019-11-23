Ky. high school teacher charged with sex abuse has been arrested a second time

James Cornett

An Owsley County High School teacher who was accused last week of having sexual contact with two students has been arrested again and charged with two more counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

James S. Cornett, 40, of Beattyville, was arrested Friday night and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center in McKee, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

State police said they were contacted Nov. 11 about allegations that Cornett had had sexual contact with two students.

Cornett allegedly “inappropriately touched a couple students between the months of August and September,” according to a police uniform citation.

He was arrested Nov. 13 and taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County, charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Court records indicate that Cornett pleaded not guilty and posted $10,000 bond on Nov. 14. Cornett was ordered not to have contact with any student in the Owsley County Schools or be on any Owsley County school property.

State police ask that anyone who has information about the case call them at (859)623-2404.