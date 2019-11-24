Recent scam calls target registered sex offenders, Kentucky police say

Registered sex offenders are reporting to police that they’ve received scam calls from people who say they’ve missed a court date and must pay a fee, according to Kentucky State Police.

Multiple people in Campbellsburg have called police to say they’d gotten the calls and were instructed to pay over the phone, according to state police. The reported scam caller also told people that they had to report to state police to get an ankle monitor.

The calls are fake and aim to take advantage of people who are on the sex offender registry, according to state police.

Anyone who gets a scam call like the ones being reported is asked to call police.

