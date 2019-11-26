Two Lexington shootings leave two victims with life-threatening injuries, police say

Fayette County Detention Center

A man was shot with a shotgun and a teenager was found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds Monday in Lexington.

The man who allegedly fired the shotgun, Dillard Hoskins, has been charged, while the suspect in the second shooting has not been found.

The first incident occurred around 4:18 p.m. Monday inside a home on the 1800 block of Chatsworth Drive near Kenawood Park, according to Lt. Chris Van Brackel. A man in his 60s was found with a shotgun wound to the abdomen, police said.

Hoskins, 64, was interviewed by detectives and eventually charged with first-degree assault. He has been placed in the Fayette County Detention Center and is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Laredo Drive near Kirklevington Park for reports of a subject down inside a vehicle, Van Brackel said. Police found an adult male in his late teens with multiple gunshot wounds; he was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to Van Brackel.

A witness said they saw a person flee from the vehicle wearing all black, police said.

WKYT reported both victims had life-threatening injuries.