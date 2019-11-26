Texas man who traveled to Kentucky to have sex with two girls sentenced to 30 years

Gregory Hruby was convicted in 2019 of traveling from Texas to Kentucky to have sex with two young girls. Franklin County Regional Jail

A Texas man who traveled to Kentucky intending to have sex with two girls under age 12 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A jury in federal court had convicted Gregory Lee Hruby, 66, of two charges of traveling across state lines to have sex with girls and one charge of possessing child pornography. He had thousands of images of child pornography on his phone, according to a court record.

The case started in October 2018 when an investigator in the office of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear made contact with Hruby on the internet after he said he was looking for an “open family to join.”

The investigator posed as a 32-year-old mother with daughters ages 11 and 9.

“Cool! What would y’all like to do with Granpa,” Hruby wrote back.

Hruby, who is from Brazoria, Tex., near Houston, told the investigator he had sexually abused a girl in Texas for several years beginning when she was 5 years old.

Hruby told police the girl’s father had sent her to Hruby, according to a court record.

Hruby and the undercover investigator made plans for him to travel to Kentucky to have sex with the girls.

Police arrested him in the baggage-claim area after he got off a flight at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove sentenced Hruby Friday in Frankfort.

Hruby must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.

