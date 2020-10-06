Lexington Herald Leader Logo
2 dead, 2 hurt after police chase turns into fatal crash, Kentucky State Police say

Two people are dead after a traffic stop turned into a fatal crash late Monday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

A state trooper tried to carry out a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-71 southbound in Henry County just before 11 p.m. Monday, according to police. The initial stop was for a speeding violation.

The driver of the blue Toyota initially stopped before taking off and leading police on an interstate chase into Oldham County, according to state police.

The car ran off the road and flipped over about one mile from the La Grange exit, police said. Two occupants died on the scene, and two were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Names of the victims were not released. Investigators were trying to determine their identities, according to police.

