3 armed robbers shot after entering Eastern Kentucky home, police say. 1 dead.

Three men trying to rob a home in Estill County overnight were shot, resulting in death and life-threatening injuries, according to Kentucky State Police.

The three men were armed when they entered the Irvine residence on Richmond Road, which was occupied by two people, according to police. An altercation ensued and multiple shots were fired.

All three of the accused attempted robbers were shot, state police said.

The man who was fatally wounded died on scene, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Two others were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to state police. Authorities were not looking for any more suspects, but the investigation was ongoing.