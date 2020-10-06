Remains found in Nicholas County are confirmed to be missing woman

Sisters Kathy Bauer, left, and Lori Feltz posed for a selfie. Feltz went missing in 2016. Kathy Bauer

Human remains found in Nicholas County last week have been positively identified as a disabled woman who went missing four years ago.

The Nicholas County Coroner confirmed Tuesday that the remains found at a farm on Hovermale Lane Sept. 28 are those of Lori Feltz, who was 58 years old when she went missing Dec. 26, 2016, while walking near her home, Kentucky State Police said.

A cause of death has not been determined, according to state police. The remains will be sent to the University of Tennessee for further examination, state police said.

An odontologist from Louisville worked with the state medical examiner to positively identify the remains, according to state police.

Two convicted sex offenders were arrested last month provided information that led law enforcement officials to the body, a state trooper said after the remains were found.

The men, Brendan Camous, 27, and Clinton Peterson, 29, have been considered “persons of interest” in the case. Law enforcement officers believe that in 2016, they were living in a shack in the woods in Nicholas County near the same place Feltz went missing, court documents state.

Feltz’s sister Tricia Langley said in a Facebook post Sept. 28 that finding the remains was the answer to prayer.

“The rain today brought the fulfillment of a long held prayer. Our precious sister was finally found,” she wrote. “Our abundant gratitude to the US Marshals, Kentucky State Police, Nicholas County Sheriff, and many more hands that played a role in this search effort. We will finally be able to lay her to proper rest. The rain has fallen on her for the last time. She rests in the arms of Jesus.”