Scott County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills person who had a weapon, state police say

A person was shot and killed by a Scott County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night, Kentucky State Police said.

The deputy was responding to a domestic incident at a home on Raccoon Run when the person who was shot approached the deputy “aggressively with a weapon,” Trooper Stu Jackson told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Jackson said the deputy fired on the person, who died. The deputy was not injured, WKYT reported.

The names of the deputy and the person who was shot were not immediately released.

Jackson told WKYT that state police were interviewing people in the neighborhood who might have seen what happened.

Karla Ward
Karla Ward is a native of Logan County who has worked as a reporter at the Herald-Leader for 18 years. She covers breaking news.


