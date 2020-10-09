1 man dead after shooting in Richmond sends EKU campus into lockdown, police say

A fatal shooting in Richmond Friday morning is under investigation, according to police. The shooting sent the Eastern Kentucky University campus into lockdown.

The shooting killed one man, Freddie Biggs, a 59-year-old Waco resident, according to Richmond police. Police responded to a report of a burglary with shots fired around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of East Main Street. Officers found Biggs with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a hospital, but he died from his injuries, police said.

An unknown male suspect forced his way into the residence and shot Biggs, police said. He fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

EKU sent out several alerts after the shooting. The first alert told those on campus to take shelter and secure doors. The emergency alert was cleared around 3:30 a.m., but EKU police did not say if authorities had detained the suspect.

Detectives were still on scene and investigating the case, police said.

