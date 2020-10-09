Police open homicide investigation after Lexington woman, 62, found dead in her home

Lexington police began conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in her home on Oct. 2.

The woman, 62-year-old Ava Creech, was attacked and had been dead for “some time” when she was found, Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. It took the Fayette County coroner’s office several days to identify Creech’s body. Creech lived in the 4100 block of Victoria Way, according to the coroner’s office.

“It appears the victim may have known her attacker,” Angel said Friday. Police were investigating the circumstances of the attack and didn’t have suspect information to release Friday, Angel said.

Some of Creech’s friends suspect police have someone in custody. Rhonda Hamm, a friend of Creech, described Creech’s car on Facebook.

A description of a stolen car in an arrest citation of a man apprehended Tuesday matches the description of Creech’s car. He’s been charged with receiving stolen property and being a felon in possession of a handgun, according to court records. He was held in the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center and was not allowed to post bond, according to court records.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Ava was taken from this earth way before her time and we can only hope now that she is in a better place free of pain and sorrow,” her obituary said. “She was a mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. She will be missed very much.”

A private service was scheduled for Saturday.

The Lexington Police Department has asked anyone with information on the case to contact investigators by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.