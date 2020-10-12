Kentucky man accused of imitating an officer, throwing chemicals in a woman’s face

A Kentucky man has been jailed after he allegedly pretended to be an officer, pulled a woman over and threw chemicals in her face, according to Kentucky State Police.

George Barton, a 47-year-old Greensburg resident, used blue emergency lights to pull a female driver over on Edmonton Road back in early September, according to state police. The driver pulled over even though she didn’t think she had committed any traffic violations.

When Barton got to her window, he threw what is suspected to be ammonia in her face and tried to pull her out of her vehicle, police said. The victim fought back against Barton and managed to escape, but she suffered a head injury, according to police. Barton allegedly retreated to his vehicle and drove off.

After more than a month of investigating, police obtained a warrant for Barton’s arrest. He was charged with minor injury assault, impersonating a peace officer, improper use of blue lights, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and terroristic threatening.

Barton was taken into police custody around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Barton barricaded himself in his home when troopers showed up, police said. The state police Special Response Team helped. Barton was apprehended after several hours of negotiation and the use of chemical munitions, according to police. There were others inside the home when Barton barricaded himself in, which led to the unlawful imprisonment charge, Trooper Nick Hale said.

Barton was taken to Adair County Jail, according to court records. He slipped out of his handcuffs while on the way there, according to an arrest citation.

“I guess I better put my hand back in these cuffs,” Barton told the trooper transporting him, according to an arrest citation. Trooper Matthew Brumley wrote in the arrest citation that he had to “forcibly replace” the handcuffs in the back of the cruiser.

Barton also was charged with resisting arrest.