Kentucky man accused of driving drunkenly onto football field during band practice

The Estill County High School marching band got an unexpected visit when an Irvine man allegedly drove into their practice, sending more than a dozen people running for safety, according to police.

William Caudill, 52, drove his Chevy Tahoe off the parking lot and onto the football field behind Estill Springs Elementary School after 8 p.m. Monday, Irvine police alleged. Caudill stopped “just feet before the area that the percussion section was practicing,” detective Sam Hensley wrote in an arrest citation.

“A strong odor of alcohol was obvious when near the subject,” Hensley wrote.

Caudill was pulled from his vehicle by staff members before officers responded, according to an arrest citation. He was taken into custody without incident once officers arrived.

He was taken to the Irvine Police Department for a breath test, which showed a .311 blood-alcohol content, according to an arrest citation.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Caudill was charged with driving under the influence and 15 counts of wanton endangerment, according to court records. His bond was set at $10,000 and he’s scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 25, according to court records.