1 child dead after Eastern Kentucky man allegedly shoots 2 of his kids, police say

A Perry County man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot two of his kids and killed one of them, according to Kentucky State Police.

David Hampton, a 36-year-old Vicco resident, was taken into custody after state police and the Perry County sheriff’s office responded to Montgomery Creek Road to find two of Hampton’s children had been shot, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The children were evacuated from a neighbor’s home and transported to Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare by ambulance, police said. One child died at the hospital by the Perry County coroner’s office. The other was flown to Johnson City, police said.

Hampton has been charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment, police said.