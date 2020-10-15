Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Lexington police charge man with assault after gas station shooting wounded teen

Lexington police have charged a man with assault in connection to a gas station shooting, which left a teenage girl wounded.

Carleton Taite, 36, was taken into police custody Wednesday, according to police. He’s been charged with nine counts of wanton endangerment, trafficking in meth and oxycodone, possessing heroin and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to police.

Taite was allegedly involved in an Oct. 1 shooting at the Thorntons gas station on Redding Road, police said. The shooting happened before 3 a.m. and wounded a teenage girl, Lt. Ronald Keaton said at the time. The injury was minor, police said. The gas station was struck by gunfire and had window damage.

Taite was taken to the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center and held on a $109,500 bond, according to court records.

Officers are still investigating the incident, Sgt. Donnell Gordon said, and it’s possible that there could be more charges and more suspects. Lexington police asked anyone with information about the case to call (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

