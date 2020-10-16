Fake threats, real charges. KY woman charged in alleged school blast threats

Threats by a woman in Fayette County to blow up a class at the University of Kentucky and an Indiana school were false, but the charges against her are real.

A federal grand jury in Lexington indicted Sierra N. Stewart Thursday on three charges of maliciously conveying false information about an alleged attempt to kill or injure people through the use of an explosive.

Stewart allegedly sent a message in April 2019 under the name Jaye Brewster to an internet community associated with a neuropharmacology class at UK that said “Ill blow class and school off the map (expletive),” the indictment said.

The same day, Stewart used Facebook to send a message under the name Linda Stanley to send a message to people associated with Scottsburg Middle School in Scottsburg, Ind., that said “Hope no one has school tomorrow. Ill blow it off the map,” the indictment charged.

Stewart allegedly followed that with a message that said, “I mean in. Ill send a bomb.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The charges carry a maximum 10-year sentence.