Woman arrested and charged with murder in Lexington cold case involving bar owner

Eleven years after a 71-year-old man was found dying of a head injury at his Lexington home, a woman has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Lexington police said Rachel Martin, 34, was arrested Friday with the help of the Garrard County Police Department. She is charged with murder in the death of Charlie Sowers, who was found suffering from a head injury at his home on Augusta Drive on May 27, 2009.

Sowers, the owner of Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge, was pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Hospital. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.

His brother, Phil Sowers, said in an interview at the time that his billfold and money were missing. Police said at the time that there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

Martin is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center Friday while awaiting extradition to Lexington, police said.

