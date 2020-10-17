Kentucky State Police say man with a rifle died after being shot by a trooper

An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a Kentucky State Police trooper left a man dead in Western Kentucky early Saturday.

State police said the man, who had not been publicly identified by police Saturday afternoon, was shot after he came out of his home in Muhlenberg County “brandishing a rifle in a threatening manner.”

The incident began when officers from the Greenville Police Department went to the man’s home on the 400 block of James Street to serve a mental health warrant on the man., state police said.

When the officers arrived, the man fired a gun at them and then barricaded himself in his basement, according to state police.

The police called state police for help at 6:12 p.m., and the KSP Special Response Team came to the scene and began negotiating with the man. State police said the man came out with a rifle at 2:10 a.m., and a trooper “discharged his agency issued weapon, striking the subject.”

The man died at the scene. No officers were injured, and no one else was inside the home, state police said.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.