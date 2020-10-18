Kentucky man charged with murder, assault after admitting to shooting two people

A Knott County man has been arrested after he admitted to shooting his uncle and a woman, according to Kentucky State Police.

Travis Short, 29, is charged with murder, first-degree assault and tampering with evidence, according to state police.

State police were called just before 11 a.m. Sunday to Babe Bolen Drive in the Garrett community of Knott County for a report of two people being shot. Short had told police dispatchers that he shot his uncle, 45-year-old Denver Patrick, and 68-year-old Edna Patrick, according to state police.

After investigating police determined that Denver Patrick had been shot multiple times, according to state police. He died of his injuries.

Edna Patrick was also shot and taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she was listed Sunday as being in stable condition, according to state police.

Short is being held in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.