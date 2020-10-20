Ohio man who pleaded guilty to rape of Kentucky minor now faces federal porn charges

An Ohio man who pleaded guilty in 2017 to third-degree rape and sodomy charges involving a Madison County 14-year-old has been indicted on new federal counts related to child pornography, according to court records.

Syed Sheraz Ahmed, also known as Sheraz Ahmed, was indicted in federal court on charges related to transporting, possessing, receiving and using a minor to create child pornography, according to court records.

Ahmed was arrested in 2016 and accused of picking up a 14-year-old girl from school and taking her to a Richmond hotel, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to state charges of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and evidence tampering the following year.

Ahmed’s federal indictment accuses him of receiving child pornography and enticing a minor to create child pornography between the dates of Feb. 1, 2016, and Sept. 21, 2016, according to court records. The indictment then accuses him of traveling to another state to engage in illicit sexual activity on Sept. 22, 2016, the date he was accused of picking up the 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

Ahmed is serving a seven-year sentence in Luther Luckett prison in LaGrange after the state rape conviction, according to state corrections records.

If found guilty of his five federal charges, Ahmed could be sentenced to decades in federal prison, according to his indictment.

The first count on the indictment, transporting child pornography, could carry a five- to 20-year sentence. Count two, possession of child pornography, could carry a five- to 10-year sentence. Count three, traveling to another state to engage in illicit sexual activity, could result in 5 to 30 years in prison. Count four, use of a minor to create child pornography, could result in a 15- to 30-year sentence. The fifth count, receiving child pornography, could carry a five- to 20-year sentence.