Lexington man falsely accuses law enforcement of excessive force, Kentucky police say

A Lexington man has been charged with falsely reporting an incident after he accused the Greenup County sheriff’s department of using excessive force against him, according to Kentucky State Police

Donald Garrison, 59, told police he was a victim of excessive force when the sheriff’s office detained him on July 4. Garrison had just left a July 4 party in Greenup County where he was involved in a fight before he was stopped by deputies, police said. Garrison had been injured that day, police said, and he was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland to be treated for his injuries.

Garrison contacted state police while he was at the medical center to report his excessive force allegation, police said. An investigator responded to the hospital to speak with Garrison before he was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for further treatment, police said.

But an investigation determined that Garrison’s injuries were caused by the fight at the party and not by excessive force, police said.

“Video evidence and witnesses provides proof that his injuries occurred at a party and not by the deputies as he reported,” Trooper Shane Goodall said in a news release.

Garrison was taken into custody by state police Monday and transported to the Greenup County Detention Center, police said. He was released with no bond on his own recognizance, according to court records. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Greenup County district court Monday.

The court will also hear Garrison’s July 4 case at the same time. He was initially charged with two counts of wanton endangerment against police officers, evading police, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol, according to court records.